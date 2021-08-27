Student empowerment and empathy activation program visits Sayre High School

SAYRE, PA – A student empowerment and empathy activation program made it’s way to Sayre High School for a 3 day program.

Sweethearts and Heroes spent this past week in Sayre School District working with the students and teachers.

The program has been around for about 15 years, focusing on empathic fitness and H.O.P.E, which stands for hold on possibilities exist.

Tom Murphy and Rick Yarosh were the speakers, they spent Monday meeting with faculty to discuss how the week was going to go.

Muphy says what separates this from any other anti-bullying presentation is that they give each student a plan to innate their superpowers.

“We want them to get out of this that they have that same hope inside of them that they can give to other people and change and maybe even save someone’s life,” says Murphy.

Yesterday, Murphy and Yarosh did a 90 minute program for all grade levels.

The program included activities that involved the students.

Yarosh is a Retired Army Sergeant and has been with Sweethearts and Heroes for over 10 years.

“When the kids come up afterwards and they tell me what it meant to them for us being here. There’s no payment in the world bigger than that, when somebody says you helped me get through something difficult,” says Yarosh.

The biggest message Yarosh wants to get across is the ability to overcome adversity.

Murphy says students lost a lot in 2020, developmental windows were disturbed, so the focus this year is more on building human and relationship skills.