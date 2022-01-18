TIOGA COUNTY – A Tioga County dairy farm is using some award money to make it easier for school children to enjoy cold milk.

Stronghaven Farm received a Dairying for Tomorrow Award last year from the American Dairy Association for its efforts to reduce runoff into the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

As part of the recognition, the farm got a 500 dollar award that the Strong family decided to donate to the Tioga Central School District.

The district will use the money to purchase portable cooling equipment in order to keep milk cold for students.