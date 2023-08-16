TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local Walmart has fallen victim to shoplifters yet again with a string of new reported cases.

Over the course of nine days, five people have been arrested for shoplifting at the Cortlandville Walmart.

On July 28, John Maricle, 53, of Cortland allegedly stole merchandise from the store before fleeing the scene. He was assisted by another male. He was located on August 5 and arrested by the Cortland County Police. Maricle was charged with petit larceny and conspiracy in the sixth degree.

On August 11, a duo was arrested following an investigation from officers. Curtis Rice, 32, and Ashley Marshall, 28, were each charged with petit larceny, criminal mischief in the fourth degree, and conspiracy in the sixth degree. The two allegedly damaged items in the store and stole merchandise. Marshall was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was charged accordingly.

The following day, on August 12, 31-year-old Sara VanHousen, of the Village of Dryden, was arrested by police after she allegedly stole items from the store after being trespassed from the property. She was charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny.

On August 14, 44-year-old Jennifer Felton, of Town of Berkshire, was arrested by police following an investigation. Though the cases are unrelated, she is facing similar charges to VanHousten, who was arrested two days prior. Felton also stole merchandise from the store after previously being trespassed. She was charged with burglary in the third degree and petit larceny as well.

Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office assisted in each case.