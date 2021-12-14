ENDWELL, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls regarding a suspicious person in the Town of Union.

Police arrested 38 year-old Nicholas Maloney of Endwell Monday following multiple break-in attempts and possession of stolen objects.

Maloney was already on Parole at the time of the incidents.

The calls came in around 8:00 AM Monday, reporting a man who was lurking around and entering homes in Endwell, specifically on Taft Avenue and Manhattan Drive before later moving to Patio Drive and Partridge place.

Maloney allegedly entered multiple homes and caused damage to person property.

When confronted by homeowners, the Maloney seemed to be incoherent.

He attempted to run away from police and when caught, it appeared he was suffering from mental health issues and/or was under the influence of an unknown substance.

Police located a stolen wallet and credit cards on his person before he was taken to Wilson Hospital for evaluation.

Charges are pending.