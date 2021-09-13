Stoughton Farm’s “Web of Wonderment” maze opens this weekend

Two paths to choose from in a corn maze.

NEWARK VALLEY, NY – Fall is in the air as another festive activity is set to open this weekend.

Stoughton Farm’s annual “MAiZE” welcomes its first guests of the season on Saturday and will run through October 31.

This year’s theme is “Web of Wonderment,” inviting you to come find your way through a giant spider web.

Stoughton Farm also adds a “Night Maze” challenge beginning in October.

Masks are required for everyone who is unvaccinated and social distancing protocols must be followed.

For more information you can visit Stoughtonfarm.com