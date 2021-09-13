Stoughton Farm’s “Web of Wonderment” maze opens this weekend

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two paths to choose from in a corn maze.

NEWARK VALLEY, NY – Fall is in the air as another festive activity is set to open this weekend.

Stoughton Farm’s annual “MAiZE” welcomes its first guests of the season on Saturday and will run through October 31.

This year’s theme is “Web of Wonderment,” inviting you to come find your way through a giant spider web.

Stoughton Farm also adds a “Night Maze” challenge beginning in October.

Masks are required for everyone who is unvaccinated and social distancing protocols must be followed.

For more information you can visit Stoughtonfarm.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News