Stoughton Farm opens maize, other attractions

NEWARK VALLEY – A popular spot for people to do fall activities is opening up for the season this weekend.

Stoughton Farm is back this Saturday opening up at 9 am.

The farm is for all ages with free activities for children to hay rides, a jumping pillow, pumpkin blaster, cow train ride and much more.

The theme for the this years maze is Wonderous Web of Adventure, with 2 different phases that could take about an hour or so to complete.

Tim Stoughton, the owner explains how they come up with the theme each year.

“It’s not easy. I ask everybody that works here, ‘what do you think about this year?’ ‘what do you think about this year?’ We thought spiders was a nice fall thing, little bit creepy,” says Stoughton.

Stoughton says each phase will have corn cobs and paper clues.

He also says the night maze will be coming back this season starting October 1st.

The night maze will only happen on Friday and Saturday, but the maze is open daily.

For more information about what all the farm offers visit StoughtonFarm.com.