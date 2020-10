VESTAL, NY – A seafood restaurant that’s new to our area has had a brush with COVID-19.

The Storming Crab Seafood Restaurant on the Vestal Parkway had a person on September 27th who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Broome County Health Department.

The Department says if you were at the eatery between 10:30 and 4 P-M, you are asked to self-quarantine until October 12th.