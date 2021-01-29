Storming Crab reopens under new management

VESTAL, NY – A seafood restaurant in Vestal is excited to re-open its doors under new management.

The Storming Crab in the Town Square Mall cut the ribbon today in celebration of reopening.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was put on by The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce inside the restaurant.

The Storming Crab offers a variety of Cajun-style seafood such as Alaskan King Crab legs, clams, catfish, gator and more.

Corporate manager Mahala Wallace couldn’t attend the ribbon cutting but he says that he is proud to be a part of the community and that the restaurant is looking forward to a bright future with new management.