Storm update: National Weather Service expects heaviest snow overnight

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton area once again finds itself in the midst of another sizeable snow storm.

Binghamton is projected to see anywhere between a foot to 16 inches of snow by the time the storm passes on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Warning until Tuesday at 7 PM for a large portion of the Southern Tier, including Broome, Tioga, and Delaware Counties.

Dave Nicosia of the National Weather Service anticipates the heaviest snowfall to occur through the night.

“Later on this evening, into the overnight, we expect a steadier snow fall. But, maybe up to an inch an hour. Nothing like we saw in December 2020. So, I don’t think we’re going to wake up to a mountain of snow like we did back then,” says Nicosia.

The latest update from the N-W-S anticipates 1 to 2 inches of snow an hour tonight between 10 PM and 1 AM.

This afternoon, Broome, Chenango, Tioga, and Delaware Counties were all placed in a state of emergency by Governor Cuomo.