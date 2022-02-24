BINGHAMTON, NY – A slight change has been made to Johnson City garbage pickup as the latest storm approaches.

Garbage collected on Friday will now be collected on Monday.

Johnson City residents are also asked to move their vehicles off the street when it is snowing to help plows clear the streets easier.

The Village of Johnson City also says that alternate side parking and Snow Emergency Route rules will be strictly enforced.

No parking at all will be allowed on Ackley Avenue, Baldwin Street, Burbank Avenue, Floral Avenue, Grand Avenue, Harry L Drive, Lester Avenue, Oakdale Road and Robinson Hill Road.

For those with no place to put their cars, Johnson City officials have authorized free overnight parking in the JC Municipal parking lots for Thursday into Friday.

Municipal lot between Broad St & Willow St

• Municipal lot @ Village Hall

• Municipal lot on Avenue C, across from the Police Station

• Municipal lot @ Main St & Arch St (Isabell Lot)

• Northside Park, CFJ Park, Floral Park & Boland Park

• JC Senior Center on Brocton Street