BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday’s powerful storm knocked down trees, powerlines, and caused damages; the culmination can be seen on Murray Street in Binghamton.

Power lines brought down to the ground, telephone poles snapped in half, trees uprooted, cars and houses damaged.

Murray Street is blocked off to traffic, and crews are on site, cutting fallen trees, rehanging power lines, and cleaning up the debris.