Storm cleanup continues well into Thursday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Cleanup and recovery is continuing throughout the southern tier after last night.

Last night following severe winds and rain, thousands were left without power and trees were downed in many places throughout our area.

Roads had to be closed in places like Grand Avenue in Johnson City and Vestal Avenue in Binghamton due to the trees and power lines, some of which landed on residents’ vehicles.

Glendale Park had heavy damage including two large trees falling but no structures including the baseball and softball fields were severely damaged.

While storms are set to continue tonight, Dave Nicosia of the local National Weather Service says wind is not as much of a worry tonight as much as the additional rain.

“Primarily going to be a flood issue tonight so I mean if you’re prone to flooding, I’d definitely keep an eye on things. Certainly if folks have issues in their basements, I mean that’s certainly, you know, make sure your sump pump is working and if you know your basement tends to flood with a lot of rain, tonight could be one of those night,” says Nicosia.

To clarify, this is flash flooding of creeks and streams or low-lying areas, not major river flooding.

Nicosia says that while we expect most of the effects of tropical storm Elsa to pass east of us, those traveling towards the coast should remain cautious.

As of this evening according to NYSEG over 11,000 in Broome County are still without power, and over 3,000 in Tioga County.