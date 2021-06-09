Stopped car at red light shot in Binghamton incident

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police are reporting a shots fired disturbance on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to an incident on North Chapin Street and North Street.

Approximately 5 shots were fired from a 9 mm handgun at the intersection.

Two suspects were seen fleeing north on Chaplin Street.

Police were able to determine the shots ultimately struck a vehicle stopped at a red light in the eastbound lane at Main and Chapin Street.

The vehicle was not involved in the incident and no injuries occured.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to contact the Binghamton Detective Bureau at 772-7080.