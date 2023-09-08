ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An Endicott man is facing multiple felony charges after police recovered multiple illegal and stolen items from his home on Thursday.

On September 7, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant to 12 Jefferson Avenue, Apartment 3 in the Village of Endicott. Upon arrival, Eric Dudley, 32, was located inside of the residence. Investigators say Dudley was the target of the investigation.

During the search of the residence, investigators recovered the following evidence:

19 grams of Crack Cocaine

Loaded .45 Caliber Springfield Armory Semi-Automatic Handgun (Reported stolen out by the New York State Police in Lafayette, N.Y.)

Loaded Rossi .410 Gauge Shotgun

.45 Caliber Ammunition

A High-capacity Magazine for a .45 Caliber Handgun

Scale, and packaging materials used for weighing, and packaging narcotics for sale

$657.00 in U.S. Currency

Following the search, Dudley was arrested and charged with the following:

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, Class B Felonies

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony

Three Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, Class D Felonies

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony

Two Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class A Misdemeanors

Dudley was taken to Central Arraignment at the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force was assisted by members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the Endicott Police Department Road Patrol.