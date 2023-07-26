BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Spiedie Fest is looking to build on the success of its rebranded cooking contest to determine which amateur chef has the best spiedie recipe.

Last year, organizers Rick and Syl Dodd renamed the contest as the Backyard Chef Competition and saw more than 20 entrants, not counting the celebrity division. Much of the excitement surrounded new, bigger prizes including a $500 Pit Boss Wood Pellet Smoker provided by Maines Food and Party Warehouse. Plus, the grand champion receives a custom championship belt. And, for the best presentation in terms of design and theme, $100 dollars from Spiedie Fest co-founders Paul VanSavage and Rob Salamida. VanSavage says the original Spiedie Fest in 1983 was strictly about who had the best family recipe.

“I think there are a lot of sleeper recipes out there that people maybe haven’t looked at in awhile because we have 2 commercial products in town, Salamida’s and Lupo’s, so a lot of people have taken the easy route and just buy a bottle of marinade. If they dig around, they’re going to find an old family recipe,” said VanSavage.

There’s still time to enter the competition. Contestants are asked to prepare two pounds of marinated meat of their choice, already skewered and ready to grill at the contest. The event takes place Sunday August 6th at 1 p.m. NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke will serve as the emcee and Roy Santa Croce will represent Channel 34 in the celebrity division.