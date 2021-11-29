Still no explanations in the Silo Restaurant fire

COVENTRY, NY – A popular restaurant known for brunch, buffets, weddings, and birthday parties caught fire yesterday morning.

According to the Chenango County Emergency Service officials, the first call about a fire at the Silo Restaurant in Greene in the Town of Coventry came in shortly before 12:30 am with 3 more alarms being sounded within the hour.

Firefighters from several Broome County companies joined Coventry and other Chenango County units on the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.