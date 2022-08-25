BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today is pretty nice with some sun and just a spotty shower/storm possible late this afternoon and evening. There’s a better chance of a few scattered showers/storms late tonight into Friday thanks to a cold front sliding in and through to end the week. Highs warm into the low to maybe mid 80s today and low 80s Friday.

Any storm that pops up Friday afternoon and evening will have the potential to become strong to severe producing gusty winds and large hail. Thankfully, the risk of severe storms is low Friday here, but higher in Eastern NY.

The cold front responsible for the few showers/storms across the Southern Tier to end the week stalls and kind of falls apart Friday night into Saturday to the south of us. This may lead to us having to deal with a spotty pop-up shower over the weekend, but much of the last weekend of August is looking dry at this time and good for outdoor activities!

Highs over the weekend initially drop into the 70s Saturday, but rebound into the 80s to end the weekend with more humidity Sunday too.

Today: A bit warmer with some sun and a chance of a late afternoon/evening shower/storm mainly north of us. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Tonight: A few scattered showers and possibly a storm, especially near and after midnight. It’s mild and a bit muggy with lows in the 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm with a few scattered showers and storms. A couple storms may become strong/severe with damaging winds and large hail. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Refreshing with some sun developing by the late morning/midday. There may be a spotty lingering shower, but it’s dry for the most part. Highs near 75.

Sunday: Warmer with intervals of sun and a slight chance of a spotty afternoon/evening shower/storm or two mainly east of Binghamton. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Looks pretty steamy with some hazy sun and a few widely scattered mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Breezy, warm and muggy with a better chance of some showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Breezy and cooler with a few showers and possibly a morning storm. Highs in the 70s to around 80.