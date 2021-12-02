Stilettos fine art studio moves to the Oakdale Mall

JOHNSON CITY, NY – An art school and studio is holding a fundraiser so that it can provide free classes in its new home.

Stilettos Fine Art Studio recently moved from Clinton Street in Binghamton to the Oakdale Mall.

With the move, it has now started selling artwork from various local artists on consignment.

Stilettos is operated by Rebecca Whitman and her husband Stephen.

On Saturday, they’re hosting a fundraising event to collect funds to sponsor free art classes for children and people with special needs.

16 artists from our area, as well as France, Egypt and Vermont, will be on display.

Plus some works produces by students, including children on the spectrum.

Whitman says that while she isn’t an art therapist, the art serves as a form of therapy.

“They learn how to self-regulate their emotions, they learn how to use art to do that. They learn how to use art to do that. They learn how to express words with pictures when words don’t always come out so easily. So, that’s what that program’s for. It’s all about integration. It’s about brining people from the community that are not on the spectrum together with people that are. In a safe environment where they feel so accepted,” says Whitman.

Among those exhibiting is well-known local artist Jonathan Lerman who only recently returned to painting.

Whitman says this will be his first show in 13 years.

Saturday’s event runs from 5 to 8 and includes music by Wreckless Marci front man Sonny Weeks.

There will be raffles, giveaways and 10 percent of all purchases will help support the free art class program.