BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – STIC launched a new program focused on bettering the mental health of youth across the county, the first of its kind in Broome.

The Southern Tier Independence Center held a news conference this morning to announce its newest program designed to provide mental health counseling for youth, ages 5 to 21 who have dual diagnoses of developmental disabilities and mental health issues.

STIC says that those with dual diagnoses rarely receive adequate treatment for both disabilities.

The Director of the Children and Families Mental Health Program, Kelsie Seyler says that the program is accepting referrals, and is beginning its search for youth in school districts such as Binghamton and Johnson City.

Director of the Children and Families Mental Health Program, Kelsie Seyler says, “Currently, those with developmental disabilities generally receive services under OPWDD, and what happens is that when they experience mental health symptoms, they are recommended to go to the office of mental health, but because they have the developmental disability, there’s this discrepancy, and there’s no services available, so we’re looking to fill that gap.”

STIC received a two-year grant from the United Way of Broome County to launch the program and hopes to find more funding in the future to keep it running.

If you are interested in enrolling in the program, or referring someone else, you can contact Seyler via her phone, which is (607)724-2111 or by email, KELSIES@STIC-CIL.org.