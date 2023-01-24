VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A family-owned paint store with a rich history in Corning has launched a second location in Vestal.

Stevens Paint and Blinds opened January 2nd on the Parkway across from the Skylark Diner.

Stevens sells Benjamin Moore paint and a wide variety of painting tools and accessories.

The business was founded in Corning in 1936 and was purchased by Jereme and Kelly Wensel in 2018.

The Wensels then began carrying high-end window treatments from Hunter Douglas.

Kelly says once painters try Benjamin Moore paints, they never go back.

She says Benjamin Moore uses top-quality raw materials to produce a consistent paint with superior coverage so that you need fewer coats.

She says at Stevens, customers and contractors become like neighbors and friends.

“A big part of our store is customer service. That’s what separates us from the big box stores. Every customer that comes in, their project becomes our project. We want to be like that small town feel with our customer service.”

Wensel says their Corning store serves as many homeowners as contractors.

Stevens also plans to carry the Fine Paints of Europe line.

The store is open from 7 to 6 Monday-Friday and 8 to 2 on Saturdays.

For more information, go to stevenspaintandblinds.com.