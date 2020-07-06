Steve Cornwell, Hollie Levine secure third party lines

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Democrat and Republican candidates for Broome County Family Court Judge have secured additional third party ballot lines following the counting of absentee ballots.

Republican Steve Cornwell, who defeated Veronica Gorman in the GOP primary, also bested her in the contest for the Conservative line.

The former Broome County District Attorney padded his twelve vote lead on primary night by receiving thirty more absentee votes than Gorman.

Meanwhile, Democrat Hollie Levine defeated both Cornwell and Gorman in the Independence Party race.

Levine had trailed Cornwell by seven votes but garnered one-hundred seventeen more absentees than Cornwell to overtake him.