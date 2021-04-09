‘Steps that will save lives:’ Schumer releases statement on new gun control actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released statements in support following the Biden administration’s new executive orders on nationwide gun control.
On Thursday, April 8, President Biden tightened regulations of buyers of “ghost guns,” homemade firearms made from parts and milled with metal-cutting machines, and also published “red flag” legislation for states to adopt.
Additionally on Thursday, Biden also nominated Former Federal Agent and Giffords Advisor David Chipman to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Following these actions, Senator Schumer claimed that these are “bold steps that will save lives.”
Senator Schumer’s full statement can be read below:
The actions announced by the Biden administration today are significant steps to helping end our country’s tragic and preventable gun violence epidemic. As the original author of the Brady Law, I have long championed the strong gun safety measures the president discussed today, including recently calling for commonsense regulation of the sale of ghost guns, and I applaud President Biden’s leadership and the administration’s efforts to take bold steps that will save lives.
While the president’s executive actions are critical, they are not a substitute for meaningful legislation to address the gun violence epidemic. The American people are demanding action from Congress, and I’ve committed to hold votes on the floor of the United States Senate on gun violence prevention legislation. I also look forward to the Senate quickly processing and confirming the president’s superbly-qualified nominee to head the ATF.