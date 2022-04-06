BINGHAMTON, NY – A full service marketing and communications agency based in the Southern Tier has just reached 20 years of service.

Stephen Donnelly founded Stephen Donnelly and Associates back in 2002.

Starting as a one-man consultancy firm, it’s grown into over 20 employees and now 2 locations.

His original location is located in Owego and recently opened up another one in the Number 5 Commons building.

He says when he started this company at a young age he had no idea it would be where it’s at today.

“I kind of just took a gamble one day and luckily I had several folks that we’re willing to take a gamble on me and it just grew from there. I’ve been pleasantly surprised, but really look forward to the next 5-10 years as to where we’re going because I think the trajectory of our growth and kind of where we’re going is very bright,” says Donnelly.

Within the next year he plans on opening new locations in Buffalo, Scranton, Albany, Rochester, and Syracuse.

He says he loves being based in Binghamton, there’s a lot of potential here and he looks forward to staying active in the community and give back whenever he can.