(WIVT/WBGH) – A top ten dance company in the U.S. is paying a visit to the Anderson Center tomorrow, 9/30.

Step Afrika is a dance group that showcases the percussive dance style known as stepping.

Step Afrika has toured more than 60 countries across the globe.

The group performed for President Barack Obama’s Black History Month Reception, and at the first ever Juneteenth celebration at the White House.

Stepping originated from African American fraternities and sororities and includes traditional dances with a blend of storytelling, humor, and audience participation.

The Artistic Director, Mfon Akpan says that they turn the entire stage and space into a drum.

Artistic Director with Step Afrika, Mfon Akpan says, “We don’t typically step to a backing track, we are the music. So, not only are we dancers, but we’re also musicians. So, you’re going to see us using our bodies to clap, and stop and hit our chests and also chant and make vocals. To have this total experience of stepping. Its a sonic experience.”

Step Afrika will be in town for one performance, 7:30 tomorrow evening at the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets start at ten dollars, and there is a group rate for parties of 10 or more.

Find out more and purchase tickets at StepAfrikaorg.