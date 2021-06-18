Stefanik says decision to extend US-Canada border closure to July 21 was ‘misguided’

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y., President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-Essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

SARATOGA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many have expressed opinions following the announcement that the U.S.-Canada Border will remain closed through at least July 21, 2021.

One local lawmaker, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement following this announcement on June 18, 2021.

In a press release, Stefanik claimed the decision was “misguided.”

Her full statement reads:

Extending the travel restrictions for yet another month, despite the tremendous progress the U.S. has made in fully vaccinating Americans and safely reopening, is absolutely inacceptable to the families, businesses, and communities along the northern border. President Biden missed a huge opportunity at the G-7 summit to stand up for America and deliver a plan to safely reopen, instead caving to Prime Minister Trudeau’s incessant desire to delay. I’ve called on the Biden Administration to begin taking unilateral steps towards easing restrictions for families and property owners, and the failure to do so is unacceptable for our northern border communities.

Earlier in June, Stefanik sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, urging the ease of non-essential travel restrictions at the Northern Border if a reopening plan was not established before restrictions expired on June 21, 2021.

Non-essential travel at the U.S.-Canada border has been restricted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.