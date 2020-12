BINGHAMTON, NY – An Endwell business has raised over $6,000 for a local food bank.

STCR Incorporated was able to raise and donate $6,340 to CHOW.

The business asked it’s employees to donate any amount they were able to, with the company matching the total up to $2,500.

CHOW Director Les Aylesworth projected that the amount of money raised will be able to bring in roughly 31,500 meals for local families dealing with hunger.