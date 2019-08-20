‘Stationed at Home’ filmmaker seeking investors, donors and volunteers

BINGHAMTON – An Upstate New York filmmaker says Binghamton is the perfect setting for his upcoming feature film.

Daniel Masciari spoke to the Binghamton Noon Rotary Club as he seeks investors, donors and volunteers for his new film Stationed at Home.

The full-length film, which takes place entirely in Binghamton on Christmas Eve of 1998, is about a cab driver waiting to see the passing of the international space station.

Rotary members got an exclusive sneak peek today as Masciari screened a five minute sequence that was shot in February.

When asked why Binghamton, Masciari said he found the area to be essential to the film.

“This film couldn’t be made anywhere else, it inspired the film and the whole story. The architecture of the area is just absolutely magical and that along with the idea of the international space station and just waiting for this moment of calm in the world has been the driving force,” he said.

Masciari hopes to raise the remainder of the funds needed for production this summer in hopes of a premiere next May.

For more information, go to http://stationedathome.com.