BINGHAMTON, NY – There’s another new eatery coming to downtown that’s been a decade in the making.

Construction is underway on a new steakhouse called Station 45 located within the historic Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street.

Building owner Mark Yonaty purchased the train station 10 years ago and always thought the passenger terminal portion would be a great place for a restaurant.

He’s trying to preserve as many of the old architectural details as possible, including the ticket windows, the woodwork and he even uncovered the old ceiling.

Yonaty says he hoped the project would have been further along by now but it was held up for months as the city fought with him over the issuance of a building permit.

Yonaty says despite the lack of cooperation, he’s excited to see the work finally getting underway.

“I think we are really close, it all depends on how everyone is going to react with each other. There’s got to be a commitment on both sides; the city’s gotta get behind me and I need to support the city, and vice-versa but overall, its a great thing for the area,” says Yonaty.

Yonaty, who also owns the restaurant Social On State, says he’s taken lessons learned during the pandemic in creating an expansive outdoor patio where diners can watch the trains roll by.

He believes adding another eatery will make the area near Mirabito Stadium more of a destination.

Yonaty hopes to have the project finished in 5 or 6 months, but the timeline is dependent on the availability of materials.