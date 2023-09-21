ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, September 23, all anglers can enjoy a day of fishing without a freshwater fishing license. This is the fifth free fishing day this year, with the last one scheduled for Veterans Day on November 11.

“Free Fishing Days are the perfect time for seasoned anglers to introduce the State’s abundant fishing opportunities to family, friends, and visitors,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Newcomers and veterans alike get a chance to experience our freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams and learn about the sport of fishing.”

While anglers do not need a freshwater fishing license on free fishing days, all other regulations remain in effect. Those interested in trying their hand at fishing can follow fall tips from the DEC. According to the DEC, fish will often be in shallow water in the early fall, so anglers should start shallow. Fish may also feed on the surface, so watch for fish jumping and head to those areas.

Beginner anglers can read the I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing for information, including how to rig a rod, identify a fish, and understand fishing regulations. Anglers can also utilize Places to Fish webpages to plan fishing trips.