BINGHAMTON, NY – For the first time, United Way of Broome County partnered with Governor Hochul and other organizations to give children in our area the Christmas they deserved.

Last week, Hochul announced the completion of New York’s annual statewide donation drive that benefits families in need across the state.

The Governors office reached out to United Way at the end of the second week in December saying funds were available if they wanted to help out.

To which, Executive Director LoriAnne Welch said “absolutely, we’d love to help.”

Her team at United Way then received funding and reached out to a few organizations here to make this happen.

“It’s nice to have the opportunity to make those care givers and those parents the heroes and to be able to say ‘here is a gift’ during these really hard times that you can provide to that child and make their holiday better and your holiday better,” she said.

United Way was able to purchase toys for 631 children around Broome County.

United Way teamed up with the Lee Barta Community Center, Southern Tier Community Center and Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference, and they distributed the toys to the families in need.