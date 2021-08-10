Statement from Comptroller DiNapoli on Cuomo resignation

Statement from Comptroller DiNapoli:
“The Governor has done the right thing. New York is facing many challenges as we battle the ongoing impact of COVID-19. My team and I stand ready to assist incoming Governor Hochul as we move the state forward.”
