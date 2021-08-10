Statement from Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo regarding Cuomo resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021 in New York City. – Cuomo has announced that Broadway will reopen on September 14, with some tickets going on sale beginning tomorrow. Theaters, a popular draw for tourists, will be open at 100 percent capacity, the governor says. Cuomo has also announced that visitors to both Yankee and Mets baseball games will soon be able to receive a vaccination at the ball field and in return will get a free ticket to another game. (Photo by Spencer Platt / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Statement from Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo:

“This is an incredibly sad day for the state of New York. Given the seriousness of the Attorney General’s report, and the ongoing work of the Assembly impeachment investigation, I believe the Governor did the right thing by resigning. A protracted impeachment process would not have benefited anyone. I am looking forward to continuing to serve with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul who will become Governor in 14 days. She is a committed public servant who has visited the Southern Tier on many occasions.”

