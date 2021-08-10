Statement from Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo regarding Cuomo resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks to the media at a news conference in Manhattan on May 5, 2021 in New York City. – Cuomo has announced that Broadway will reopen on September 14, with some tickets going on sale beginning tomorrow. Theaters, a popular draw for tourists, will be open at 100 percent capacity, the governor says. Cuomo has also announced that visitors to both Yankee and Mets baseball games will soon be able to receive a vaccination at the ball field and in return will get a free ticket to another game. (Photo by Spencer Platt / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SPENCER PLATT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)