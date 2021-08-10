Statement from Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo regarding Cuomo resignation

Statement from Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo:
“This is an incredibly sad day for the state of New York. Given the seriousness of the Attorney General’s report, and the ongoing work of the Assembly impeachment investigation, I believe the Governor did the right thing by resigning. A protracted impeachment process would not have benefited anyone. I am looking forward to continuing to serve with Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul who will become Governor in 14 days. She is a committed public servant who has visited the Southern Tier on many occasions.”