State Trooper shot in Deposit while responding to domestic violence call

DEPOSIT, NY – Last night, a New York State trooper was shot in Eastern Broome County, exactly 2 weeks after another Trooper was shot in Colesville.

At around 9 PM, troopers responded to a domestic violence call between 2 people at a home in Sunrise Terrace in Deposit.

Officer Ryan Thorp, a member of the State Police for 3 years, arrived on scene first, where he was then shot in his right arm.

Thorp was able to get away safely and apply a tourniquet to himself before being transported to Wilson Hospital.

Aga Dembinska, Troop C Public Information Officer says you never know what could happen during a routine call.

“It’s hard to hear when you hear that a coworker of yours has been hurt. It also does show that there are inherent dangers in our job, there’s a lot of danger and any typical call could go wrong and it could go wrong very quickly,” she says.

The suspect is identified as 44 year-old Scott Mawhiney.

He was taken into custody last night and is being charged with attempted murder.

It’s believed that Mawhiney fired a shot gun at the officer although the investigation is still underway and forensics is trying to piece together what happened.

Trooper Thorp underwent surgery and is still at the hospital recovering.