State Trooper rescues man trapped in snow buried car

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CANDOR, NY – A Candor man is lucky to be alive after a state trooper found him inside his car buried in a snowbank during yesterday’s storm.

58 year-old Kevin Kresen Slid off of Route 17C In Campville early Thursday morning after the serpentine belt broke on his engine and his car ended up sideways in a ditch.

After failing to repair the vehicle, Kresen got into his car and called 9-1-1 for help.

However, emergency crews had difficulty locating him and in the meantime the fast falling precipitation covered his vehicle with 4 feet of snow.

Starting at 8:30 yesterday morning, Zone Sergeant Jason Cawley took up the search for the missing vehicle driving up and down the road for two hours.

Cawley was searching in a snowbank for a mailbox to identify a street number when he struck upon the car unexpectedly.

“I didn’t intend to give up at any point. However I was a little shocked when I found it. It was a needle in a haystack moment. So to find that needle in a haystack, I was taken aback a little bit. I’m just glad it worked out well,” says Cawley.

Cawley managed to dig Kresen out of the vehicle with the help of a Good Samaritan and into his troop car to warm up.

Kresen ended up in the hospital being treated for hypothermia and frostbite after spending 10 and a half hours in the unheated car.

Cawley suggests that drivers consider keeping water, a sleeping bag and hand warmers in their vehicle for such emergency situations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News