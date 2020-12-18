State Trooper rescues man trapped in snow buried car

CANDOR, NY – A Candor man is lucky to be alive after a state trooper found him inside his car buried in a snowbank during yesterday’s storm.

58 year-old Kevin Kresen Slid off of Route 17C In Campville early Thursday morning after the serpentine belt broke on his engine and his car ended up sideways in a ditch.

After failing to repair the vehicle, Kresen got into his car and called 9-1-1 for help.

However, emergency crews had difficulty locating him and in the meantime the fast falling precipitation covered his vehicle with 4 feet of snow.

Starting at 8:30 yesterday morning, Zone Sergeant Jason Cawley took up the search for the missing vehicle driving up and down the road for two hours.

Cawley was searching in a snowbank for a mailbox to identify a street number when he struck upon the car unexpectedly.

“I didn’t intend to give up at any point. However I was a little shocked when I found it. It was a needle in a haystack moment. So to find that needle in a haystack, I was taken aback a little bit. I’m just glad it worked out well,” says Cawley.

Cawley managed to dig Kresen out of the vehicle with the help of a Good Samaritan and into his troop car to warm up.

Kresen ended up in the hospital being treated for hypothermia and frostbite after spending 10 and a half hours in the unheated car.

Cawley suggests that drivers consider keeping water, a sleeping bag and hand warmers in their vehicle for such emergency situations.