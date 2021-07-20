State to close more mass vaccination sites including Binghamton University

In this file photo, used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Four additional mass vaccination sites including the one at Aviation Mall are set to close as the state continues to downscale its mass vaccination efforts, announced Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday.

The sites at Binghamton University, Aviation Mall, Stony Brook Southampton, and the Diana Center at SUNY Orange will stop operating on July 26.

“With this accessibility comes the state’s responsibility to target and shift resources to areas with the lowest vaccination rates. Downscaling state sites is necessary to redirect these resources, but it does not mean that you should not get your vaccine if you haven’t already,” said Gov. Cuomo.

To find out which state vaccination sites are still open and available appointments, visit the New York State Department of Health website.