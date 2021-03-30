State Supreme Court judge rules that inmates are now eligible for COVID vaccine

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A State Supreme Court judge has ruled that all inmates in New York must be considered eligible for the COVID vaccine.

The judge rules that the plan, spearheaded by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the State Health Commissioner, violated the constitutional rights of those behind bars. That’s because the plan did not include inmates in Phase 1B, the category in which people in congregate settings became eligible on January 11.

The governor’s office says the Department of Corrections began vaccinating inmates and staff last month.

Monday night, the governor’s office released this statement: