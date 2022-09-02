BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Reconstruction of State Street along Artists Row in Binghamton is progressing on schedule and businesses on the block can’t wait for it to be finished.

The block between Henry and Lewis Streets has been torn up and largely closed to traffic since April.

In 2018, the City of Binghamton received a 1 point 7 million dollar grant from the state through the Greater Binghamton Fund for the creation of a unified arts and culture district called the Downtown Entertainment and Cultural Organizations or DECO district.

In addition to a full street reconstruction, renovations to the block include new lighting, wider sidewalks, safer pedestrian crossings, bike parking stations, landscaping, and public art elements.

With narrow sidewalks the only way to access them, businesses tell NewsChannel 34 that they are suffering greatly.

The sidewalks are being expanded significantly, narrowing the street and eliminating some on-street parking.

City officials say the block will remain 2-way and that the project is still on track to finish by the end of this construction season.