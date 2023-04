OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Work has begun to take care out State Route 434 in the Town of Owego.

Milling has commenced between the west end of Marshland Road and Pennsylvania avenue, according to Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci Jr.

Weather permitting, paving of that area should begin the week of May 1st, west to east.

On May 10th, paving should begin from Pennsylvania Avenue to Tioga Terrace.

The work will be completed during the overnight hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.