State program leads to $600K in clean energy products

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is touting more than half a million dollars worth of investments in clean energy made possible through a state program.

Chief among the 36 residential and commercial projects is a solar array on the roof of the new Canal Plaza affordable housing complex on the Northside.

NYSERDA provided Binghamton with $250,000 which it used as matching grants to leverage $600,000 in private investment.

Homeowners could get up to 5 grand in funding while businesses and non-profits could receive $25,000.

The city calculates that the combined efforts will reduce 310 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

At Canal Plaza, the solar energy accounts for about 45% of its electricity usage.