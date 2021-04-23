State program leads to $600K in clean energy products

BINGHAMTON, NY – The City of Binghamton is touting more than half a million dollars worth of investments in clean energy made possible through a state program.
Chief among the 36 residential and commercial projects is a solar array on the roof of the new Canal Plaza affordable housing complex on the Northside.
NYSERDA provided Binghamton with $250,000 which it used as matching grants to leverage $600,000 in private investment.
Homeowners could get up to 5 grand in funding while businesses and non-profits could receive $25,000.
The city calculates that the combined efforts will reduce 310 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.
At Canal Plaza, the solar energy accounts for about 45% of its electricity usage.