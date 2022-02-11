BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re attending a Super Bowl Party, the New York State Police want you to be safe on the roads afterwards.

State Police are cracking down on impaired and reckless driving during Super Bowl weekend.

The new enforcement is funding by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and will include increased patrols and security checkpoints.

This enforcement begins on Friday and will run through Monday.

During the 2021 Super Bowl campaign, police said they arrested 140 people for impaired driving and issued 8,923 tickets.

A DWI conviction carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and up to 7 years in prison, as well as possible license revocation.

Hosting the party? There are plenty of things you can do to make sure guests get home safe, such as:

-Make sure there’s a designated driver

-Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages

-Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter