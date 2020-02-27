OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re historically known for rescuing lost travelers during snowstorms in the Swiss Alps, but on Wednesday, it was a Saint Bernard that was in need of rescue.
A Beethoven look-a-like was stranded on Interstate 81 in Oswego County, but along came State Trooper Caleb Longley, who teamed up with the Town of Richland dog control officer.
We’re happy to report, the big fella is now back home.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Breaking: Commission recommends removing Family Court Judge Rick Miller
- CSBC Helps Families in Australia Impacted By Fires
- Brindisi Calls for Coronavirus Response Coordinator and Additional Resources to Address Growing Emergency
- Simply Streisand tribute at the Forum Theater Saturday, February 29
- State Police rescue dog stranded on I-81 in Oswego County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9