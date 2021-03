KIRKWOOD, NY – The New York State Police are reporting a missing girl from the Kirkwood area.

15 year-old Adrianna Leidecker was last seen late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

She is 5 foot 8 and weighs about 149 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police have reason to believe she could be in Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information should call the New York State Police at 775-1241.