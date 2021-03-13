State Police investigating Watertown firefighter death

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police have opened an investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse. Morse passed away following a March 3 incident at the New York State Fire Academy.

The 21-year-old suffered a “medical emergency” while participating in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the State Academy in Montour Falls.

Watertown Fire Department Chief Matthew Timerman confirmed Morse’s death on Friday.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.