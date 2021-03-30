State Police in Norwich are searching for the person who stole power tools from Lowes

Norwich- New York State Police at Norwich are looking to identify the man pictured.

He is accused with stealing over $6,400 worth of power tools and accessories at the Lowes in Norwich.

The suspect is a white male with dark hair and around 30-40 years old.

He was wearing a black sweatshirt as well as a black hat.

The theft happened on March 11, 2021 just before 7 p.m. and suspect appears to have left in a silver Jeep Compass.

If you have any information, contact NYSP Sidney at (607)561-7400.

Reference case 10123221.