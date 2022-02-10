BINGHAMTON, NY – A press conference was held at the S-P Binghamton barracks today to let people know the trooper entrance exam is now open.

Major Jeff VanAuken was joined by members of the Special Operation Response Team, Underwater Recovery team, Forencis Investigative Unit and more to talk about the need for new recruits.

The process to take the entrance exam has changed a little, candidates are now able to select a testing location that is convenient to you and it now computer based versus the paper pencil way it used to be taken.

The test is now live and is open until April 10th.

VanAuken says they are looking for the next generation.

“We are police officers, but we’re also people just like you. We have former teachers, military personnel, medical personnel, managers, financial advisors and computer experts to name a few, they’re all on the job and they have found a unique spot in the agency and they all continue to build their careers,” says VanAuken.

He is encouraging anyone interested in joining visit joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

Trooper Lauren Warner is also the recruiter for Troop C and she can be reached at 561 7487 if anyone has further questions that we’re not answered on the site.

Anyone interested must be 20 years old and have a high school GED or an equivalent to that.