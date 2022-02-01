BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University President, Harvey Stenger, delivered his 2022 State of the University address this afternoon.

There are 3 main topics that Stenger touched on in his presentation.

First, COVID, he says that everyone on campus, unless exempt for medical or religious reasons is vaccinated and boosted.

He went on to say that the number of positive cases is low, but if there were to be another spike, the school is ready for it.

Stenger says the university is also continuing to integrate different disciplines.

“The School of the Arts will be a way of integrating, in trans-disciplinary ways, those 5 departments and programs. So, the art history, art design, cinema, theatre and music, integrating those because they don’t stand alone. You don’t have theatre without music most of the time,” says Stenger.

He says he expects this to be a 10 year plan, however they have hired a design planning firm to move the process along.

The last big point he mentions in a comprehensive campaign.

April 9th will be the public launch event for the campaign, how much they would like to raise will be announced at a later date.

If you would like to watch the address, go to Binghamton University on Youtube.