ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In 2024, New Yorkers continue struggling to keep up with inflation. In her State of the State address, Gov. Kathy Hochul noted that many of her neighbors can’t stretch their budgets, and worry that they’ll be less successful than previous generations.

Hochul said she wants to protect the wages and investments of New Yorkers by fending off predatory lenders and politicians who want to raise taxes. She said that state law is particularly ill-equipped to stand up to bad actors—one of only eight states that doesn’t protect citizens against unfair or abusive business practices. Calling out loan servicers who promote more expensive repayment plans and debt collectors who manipulate retired senior citizens, Hochul proposed heading off exploitation of consumers.

Hochul formulated other measures to address rising costs of living, including regulation of “buy now, pay later” loans, blocking hospitals from suing poor patients over medical debt, and ending insuliun copays. She also proposed increased medical and disability benefits.