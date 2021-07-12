State of Emergency in Broome County, Monday morning update

BINGHAMTON, NY – Three counties are still in a State of Emergency following the Sunday night flood warning in Broome County.

Towns of Chenango, Dickinson and the Village of Johnson City are all in State of Emergencies.

However, the shelter in place/no travel advisories put in place late Sunday night were all lifted at dawn.

The following roads are still closed as of Monday morning:

Town of Chenango

– Trafford Rd

– 29 Wightman Drive

– Grant Rd

– 22 Atchinson Rd

Town of Colesville

– 117 Hurd Rd

– Holcomb/ RT 79

– Beechridge Rd (bridge gone)

– Route 7 (near Bates road)

– Allen Rd (entire road)

– Route 7/ Belden Manor

– 89 Porter Hollow Rd

Route 7/ Route 79

8 Paddleford Rd.

77-185 Meade Road

Town of Dickinson

– 5 Jameson Rd.

-Boland Rd/Sears Rd

Town of Fenton

-Route 79/Babcock Rd