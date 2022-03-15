CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – State police on Monday announced the arrest of a Cheektowaga woman who was caught with fake vaccination cards.

Kaiyah S. Heinrich, 24, was charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a Class D felony.

An investigation from the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation found Heinrich was in possession of two forged CDC Covid-19 vaccination record cards. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

Heinrich is scheduled to re-appear in Town of Cheektowaga Court later this month.

The charge carries a maximum of 7 years in prison if convicted. However, when Erie County District Attorney John Flynn spoke in January about a similar case relating to fake vaccinate cards used at a Bills game, he said prison time would “absolutely not” be on the table if there was a conviction in the case.