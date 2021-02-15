During briefing, Cuomo comments on nursing home crisis during COVID

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the public on the state’s response to COVID-19.

During the briefing, Cuomo talked a lot about nursing homes, including the deaths of residents. Cuomo also commented on moving those who had been infected with COVID and hospitalized back to the nursing homes. Cuomo laid out a lot of facts, which can be seen on the slides below.

“The truth is, everyone did everything they could do,” Cuomo said. “The truth is, COVID attacks senior citizens.”

Cuomo also talked about the MTA expanding subway service. For the past 10 months, subways have been closed from 1 to 5 a.m. for cleaning and disinfecting. Beginning on Monday, February 22, the subways will be closed from 2 to 4 a.m., expanding ridership by two additional hours.

“The trains have never been as clean as they are now,” Cuomo quipped. “It is remarkable.”

Daily numbers

As usual, Cuomo also updated the public on the state’s COVID positivity rate. Statewide, the overall COVID-19 positivity rate is down to 3.53%. However, 103 people died of COVID on Sunday. More specific numbers can be seen in the slides below:

